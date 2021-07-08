HARD Protocol Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00002124 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00123676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00166734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,802.43 or 0.99610792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.22 or 0.00954198 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

