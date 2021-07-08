HarbourVest Partners LLC Takes Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in JFrog by 184.3% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,789. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -308.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.