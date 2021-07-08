HarbourVest Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. CrowdStrike comprises 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,665 shares of company stock worth $43,807,199. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.93. 130,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

