Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 14th.

HPGLY opened at $119.74 on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $119.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.57.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

