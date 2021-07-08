Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $561.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.84 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

