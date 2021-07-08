Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,857 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $176.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.63 and a 52-week high of $176.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

