Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,278 shares of company stock worth $25,248,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.62.

CDNS stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

