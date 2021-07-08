Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

BHC opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

