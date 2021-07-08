Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,109 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,811,988.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,289,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,108,363 shares of company stock valued at $30,442,676 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

