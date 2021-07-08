Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 617.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,453 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

