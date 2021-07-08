Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,571 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

CUZ opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

