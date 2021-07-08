Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $21,168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 90.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 113,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

TRMK opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

