Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 47,615 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

