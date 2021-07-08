Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,200 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

