Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 18,328 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

