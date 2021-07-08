Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,137 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for about 1.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.56. 205,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,265. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.