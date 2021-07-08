Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $27.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,501.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,380.94. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

