Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $102.92. The stock had a trading volume of 385,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.44. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.