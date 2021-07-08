Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $46.98. 301,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,482. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

