Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,146. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

