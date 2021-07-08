Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,359. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

