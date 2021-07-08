Green Plains Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,810 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,382% compared to the typical daily volume of 355 put options.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.