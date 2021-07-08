Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,817 shares of company stock valued at $215,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Green Dot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Green Dot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,620.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

