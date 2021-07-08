Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

GTN opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 14.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

