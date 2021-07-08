Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,121,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,708,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.93. 124,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.