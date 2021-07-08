Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of LYV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.70. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.