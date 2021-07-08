Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109,396.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,768,000 after buying an additional 43,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,334.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.01. 212,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,083. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $154.81 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.55.

