Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 333.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.92. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

