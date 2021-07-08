Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,981,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,100,000. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II comprises approximately 1.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSAH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 10,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,293. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

