Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GROUF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

