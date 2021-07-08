GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

GPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NYSE GPX opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

