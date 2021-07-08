Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $74.13 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,212,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

