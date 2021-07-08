Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $82.76 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Aramark worth $82,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.