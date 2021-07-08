Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,166 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Principal Financial Group worth $78,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.