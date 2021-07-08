Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 686,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $75,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.