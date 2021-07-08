Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 73,100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $80,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $116.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

