Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 685,975 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,944,744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 685,975 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $77,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after buying an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.