GoldFund Hits One Day Volume of $155.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $154,377.13 and approximately $155.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006678 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000781 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

