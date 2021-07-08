Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $0.96.

AUMN stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

