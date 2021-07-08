Golden Minerals’ (AUMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.96.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

