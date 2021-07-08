Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Financial Comparison

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $789.04 million 10.33 $102.29 million $1.44 56.40 Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 97.31 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -6.43

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 9 0 2.69 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $73.43, indicating a potential downside of 9.59%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.23%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 14.73% 11.33% 10.27% Aethlon Medical N/A -63.76% -57.55%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Aethlon Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products; and COALITION, COALITION MIS, COALITION AGX, MONUMENT, MAGNIFY-S, HEDRON IATM, HEDRON ICTM, INDEPENDENCE, INDEPENDENCE MIS, FORTIFY and XPAND families, SABLETM, RISE, RISE INTRALIF, RISE-L, ELSA, ELSA ATP, RASS, ALTERA, ARIEL, LATIS, CALIBER and CALIBER-L products. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

