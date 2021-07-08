Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

