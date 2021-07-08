Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 192.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 1.90% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 349.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 219,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 170,640 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

NORW stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67.

