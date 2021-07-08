Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up to $18.25

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $18.95. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 1,467 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $656.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $158,000. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

