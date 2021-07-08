GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,870 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,378.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The stock has a market cap of £72.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.