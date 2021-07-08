GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $79.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.