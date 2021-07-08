GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,699,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $351.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $156.10 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.