Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,917 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 84.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 159,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schneider National by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schneider National by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

SNDR stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

