Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 117,237 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $23,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,153,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

