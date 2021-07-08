Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 197,767 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after buying an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zuora by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 694,158 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares during the period. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $73,736.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,008 shares of company stock worth $1,138,288. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

